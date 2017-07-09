LG phones are fast-depreciating, sure, but still very worthwhile to own. The company’s flagships are quirky for right and wrong reasons, but that doesn’t portend an ineptitude of craftsmanship… okay, maybe you could count the G5 against it, but we’d argue that the “Magic Slot” was the base design flaw to it all.

Well, if you can get past that issue, you’ll find a bargain from eBay seller BuySPRY as $224.99 will get you a GSM-compatible LG G5 — though its primary compatibility is with T-Mobile’s band — with 32GB of storage. Stock is limited to just the silver color at this point, but at least you’ve got free shipping.

And no, we didn’t forget about the LG G6. Another eBay seller, never-msrp, has the 64GB phone for $409.99. Like its older sibling, it’s currently only going out in silver, but you’ll have to deal with omission of LTE band 2, which AT&T and T-Mobile both use. AT&T customers will also find bands 14, 17, 29 and 30 lacking. It’s still a bargain, but only for the right customer — this phone ships worldwide for free.

There’s only so much time before you lose out on these deals, so think about it quickly and act.