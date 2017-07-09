Android

China has Easter eggs, too: Lenovo teases Moto Mods and Moto Z2 Force

In China, Lenovo has prematurely played its hand in updating its Moto Mods showcase webpage in displaying both the Moto Z2 Play and what appears to be the Moto Z2 Force, according to prior leaked materials.

In promoting modular accessories that clip onto the smartphones’ backs through magnetic pins, we see hints of “Mods” that will act as wall projectors, stereo speakers, gamepad controllers, extended batteries and an optical zoom lens attachment from Hasselblad. We also see what has been depicted with AT&T as the Moto Z2 Force — T-Mobile is also rumored to carry the device. The design cues include a dual-camera system in a circular puck and a grain pattern on the corpus with a matte finish rim.

We expect an announcement to be made for the to-be-released Moto Z2 Force in New York on July 25.

