Jay-Z’s “4:44” spreads from TIDAL, but not to Spotify

Critical and popular reception may vary from outlet to outlet, but it seems that Jay-Z has another success with “4:44”. He presumably achieved RIAA Platinum certification with the help of hundreds of millions of streams from very limited sources.

Those sources have since expanded just one week after its release on Jay-Z’s own TIDAL music streaming service for its subscribers and Sprint subscribers — thanks to a recent $200 million investment in Shawn Carter’s company. iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play Music and Amazon have all started streaming the album. Spotify has not — its exclusion is notable since not only is it the largest music streaming platform in the world by far, but it is the only one to offer a free tier that’s supported by advertisements.

Jay-Z has kept all of his own work away from Spotify. While Carter dissed Apple in one of the tracks for “4:44,” he still does “respect” Apple Music lead Jimmy Iovine and has made all of his work available one way or another through Apple’s platforms.