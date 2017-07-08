Huawei P10 After The Buzz

Most new device launches go the same way: usually the press gets review units before they’re widely available, and we get to use them for a few days -or a week if we’re lucky- as we work on our review. Then press day arrives. The embargo on media coverage lifts, and everyone posts their reviews and videos at the same time. It’s a huge frenzy, commenters go nuts, and it’s a giant explosion of frantic opinion-sharing activity. For about … a day. And then it all goes away. Sure, there’s followup coverage as people find bugs and hidden features, but after that initial blast, not many people revisit the device to see how it feels a few months later, because everyone’s already focused on the next big deal coming down the pipe.

So let’s do something about that. Let’s see how we feel about devices when they’re not shiny and new anymore. This is After The Buzz.

—

Thinking of buying a Huawei P10? Well it’s definitely not a new phone any more, but it continues to be one of our favorite devices of 2017. I think I said it once in a podcast, and I’ll say it again today: I love the way that Huawei has matured in the flagship space. A few years ago people bought a Huawei because it was all they could afford, but in 2017, a good amount of my friends know about and desire the Huawei P10. Watch our full episode of After The Buzz to learn why.