Android

Geekbench says LG Q6 specs include Snapdragon 430

Contents
Advertisement

Several carrier variants for what’s believed to be a smaller LG G6, the LG Q6, have popped up at the FCC. We know from social media breadcrumbs that Poland will be on the receiving end of this 5.4-inch phone with its 2:1 FullVision display. And now, a little taste of what’s running under the hood from one run of Primate Labs’ Geekbench program.

The phone, going by its internal codename of M700, was logged back late in March running Android 7.1.1 with the 32-bit Snapdragon 430 chipset from Qualcomm. It does, at least, get coupled to 3GB of RAM. The octa-core processor was recorded pulling 622 points in the single-core score and 1,777 points in multi-core trials. It seems that nasty habit of tamping down specifications for “mini” flagship models will continue on with LG.

We should expect to make this device officially official on July 11.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Primate Labs
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.1.1, Android Nougat, Benchmarks, Budget, G6 mini, Geekbench, LG, News, Q6, Rumors, Specs
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.