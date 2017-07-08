Geekbench says LG Q6 specs include Snapdragon 430

Several carrier variants for what’s believed to be a smaller LG G6, the LG Q6, have popped up at the FCC. We know from social media breadcrumbs that Poland will be on the receiving end of this 5.4-inch phone with its 2:1 FullVision display. And now, a little taste of what’s running under the hood from one run of Primate Labs’ Geekbench program.

The phone, going by its internal codename of M700, was logged back late in March running Android 7.1.1 with the 32-bit Snapdragon 430 chipset from Qualcomm. It does, at least, get coupled to 3GB of RAM. The octa-core processor was recorded pulling 622 points in the single-core score and 1,777 points in multi-core trials. It seems that nasty habit of tamping down specifications for “mini” flagship models will continue on with LG.

We should expect to make this device officially official on July 11.