Repeatedly pressing the back key can trigger Android 7.1 panic mode

While it takes some working to get into and activate, manufacturers and ROM-hackers alike now have the option to force quit hostile Android applications with repeated taps on the back key.

This “panic mode” in Nougat version 7.1.1 was discovered by XDA-Developers as a function within the SystemUI .APK of where the config.xml file contains an integer toggle for the “panic” feature while the PhoneWindowManager JavaScript controls how many times a user would tap the button to trigger the feature — it seems that the default and minimum number of taps is four.

In action, as one tap of the back key is recognized, the system checks if panic mode is on and, if so, then checks for further key presses within a certain grace period — the default is 0.3 seconds per tap. After the tap threshold is met, the system intercepts the back key function from the app and takes the user back to the home screen.

It’s a useful, hidden feature that hackers are probably already working on to target for vulnerabilities in order to keep users stuck in their scam apps.