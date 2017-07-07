Lending fuel to Verizon’s fiery attack on the reliability of T-Mobile’s network going down the tube on “Thursdays,” BGR reports that the Un-carrier’s LTE service was reported to be dysfunctional yesterday morning. Yes, it was a Thursday.

Major metropolitan areas spread across the East Coast, the Rust Belt, eastern Texas, Colorado, the Southwest through to California and Washington state were most impacted according to DownDetector. That site logged a pick-up in user reports from 8am Eastern lasting for about two hours — the 10am half-hour saw a peak batch of 896 reports filed. Apparently, 3G data services were unaffected.

A spokesperson responded during the outage, assuring customers that engineers would fix the issue in quick order.

It’s the second nationwide outage in three weeks’ time for the network, though both events only affected LTE and not 3G data. That said, the events have gotten some profile in media coverage, so we’d take note of the marketing language in the short-term.