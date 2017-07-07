Following an internal record-breaking 2016 smartphone shipment total that continues to pale in comparison with the sales numbers of the industry’s top five manufacturers, the time may have finally come for Meizu to unveil a truly unique and eye-catching flagship. Or two.

Expected out later this month, the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus have already given up their biggest secret in leaked sketches and live pics, offering a complete, high-res look at that ingenious dual display setup in fresh factory CAD-based renders today.

These things aren’t always 100 percent accurate, mind you, so a few small visual details noticeable in still design simulations and a short 360-degree video might change or disappear altogether when the Meizu Pro 7 duo sees actual daylight.

Until then, you can absolutely bet the farm on a secondary rear-mounted screen purportedly measuring around 2 inches in diagonal and featuring E-Ink color technology. This bad boy would be able to replicate the action on the standard front panel with minimal power consumption, sitting right beneath a dual 12MP main camera combo composed of Sony IMX386 and 286 sensors.

But as gorgeous and unparalleled as that titanium back looks, its appeal is largely offset by a boring and conventional façade, relatively chunky bezels included. Yet we’re definitely intrigued by this high-end pair, tipped to start at the rough equivalent of $410 (2,800 yuan) in China.

That’s obviously for a 5.2-inch Meizu Pro 7 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while the top-of-the-line 5.7-inch Pro 7 Plus, reportedly packing 8 gigs of memory and 128 of digital hoarding room, could cost as much as CNY 3,800, or $560.