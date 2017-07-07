It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the end of August for tech enthusiasts always excited about seeing new gear in action before it reaches store shelves.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is definitely coming by September, though probably not on August 26, with Sony and now Lenovo’s hardware floodgates officially set to open on the capital city of Germany the very last day of summer.

Let’s not forget LG’s rumored pre-IFA 2017 V30 announcement either, even if it could totally overwhelm us all on August 31. But right now, we’re only certain of the two aforementioned Berlin events, and product speculation is understandably all over the place.

Lenovo had plenty of things to showcase at IFA 2016, including the mid-range Moto Z Play smartphone that’s already gotten a sequel, the eccentric Yoga Book 2-in-1 tablet, a Miix 510 detachable, and even more Yoga-series devices running your choice of Android or Windows 10.

It’s safe to assume therefore that convertible tablets and laptops will take center stage again, perhaps joined by whatever next-gen Moto Mods won’t come out in New York later this month. The somewhat redundant Moto G5S and G5S Plus handsets could also stay on the sidelines until August 31, since the Z2, Z2 Force and X4 are likely Lenovo’s current top priorities.