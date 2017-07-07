Key Moto G5S Plus specs revealed, continue to puzzle

Other smartphone manufacturers have been cutting down on their device counts, but it seems that Motorola seems interested in keeping up with Samsung’s all-out approach, going for every single price intermediate price tier it can think of.

From Moto C to Moto E, Moto G to Moto M, the Moto X right up to the Moto Z, there’s been plenty of updating that needs to go on this year. What we weren’t sure of was a Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. Why give an “S” model to a series that literally falls right in the middle of the road of your offerings?

Well, Evan Blass may not have the exact answer to that question, but he’s reporting through VentureBeat that the “special edition” G5S Plus will indeed differ from the main G5 models by including an extra camera at the back. The dual-camera system will be similar to the one adopted by most Huawei phones — one 13-megapixel sensor will capture color data while the other, of the same resolution, will snap black-and-white images. Post-production tricks to be included are bokeh adjustments, background replacement and selective color/monochrome fringe editing.

Including this phone, Lenovo now has three Motorola devices in the pipeline reportedly featuring a dual-camera system. The other two are the Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4.

Less drastic or non-existent differences from the standard G5 Plus as pointed out in marketing material for the Moto G5S Plus include the anodized aluminium chassis, the standard Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, double the RAM with 4GB, 64GB of storage, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera as opposed to a 5-megapixel one and a full HD display spread across 5.5 inches — up from 5.2 inches.

We’re not sure if the G5S devices will be featured in a July 25 event set for New York, Lenovo’s IFA event on August 31 or a fourth quarter announcement of some sort with the Moto X4 and M2. Blass hints at the former scenario in his piece, though. Now, if only we could see the price on this thing…