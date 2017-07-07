It’s only in the Canary stage of release, but if a new look Chrome OS launcher gets pushed through to a finalized, stable update, it will signal the software’s firm transition from a laptop-focused OS to one that actively supports touch input.

Chrome OS “evangelist” François Beaufort posted a short clip of the launcher in action to his Google+ feed. It can be launched with a tap of the search key or dragged up and features the usual Google search bar and apps, but all of them come up in a more touch-friendly size — especially smart to make that change as Android apps come into play.

Users can also voice their inquiries by tapping the mic icon and swipe further up to retrieve the app drawer.

The feature needs to pass through the developer and beta channels before hitting the stable channel.