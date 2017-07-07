The Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 660 from Qualcomm seem to be getting their fair share of market exposure. That could be because some smartphone models may have to pick up and use both chipsets concurrently.

The chipset split will be apparent on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 as leaked materials indicate that certain variants will feature either one. It could be the same for ASUS’s masthead ZenFone 4 model. It was attached to several codenames, but the important one in this story is “Z01KD” because of some chatter inside of ASUS’s own fan forums.

One leaker associated the ZenFone 4 (no Max, Laser or any suffix) with the Snapdragon 630. But that may not be the complete story.

Thanks to TelefoonAbonnement, we’ve been pointed to a Geekbench 4 result featuring the Z01KD, but it’s running a SDM660 (Snapdragon 660) with 4GB of RAM and Android 7.1.1. It logged a score of 855 on single-core tests and 4,127 in the multi-core category. The full-bore figure run just shy of what Snapdragon 820 phones were able to put out on the same test, though with way less horsepower per core, even at 2.2GHz.

The only major difference on paper between the two octa-core chips is that the Snap 630 uses ARM’s Cortex-A53 cores while the Snap 660 has Qualcomm’s proprietary second-generation Kryo cores.