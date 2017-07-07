Well, it’s finally happened, ladies and gents hopelessly in love with the world’s most popular mobile operating system. Are you happy now? Probably not, if you consider that Nougat is still behind the top three Android flavors in Google’s official platform distribution numbers.

Yup, 6.0 Marshmallow retains and even extends its recently obtained lead over silver medalist Lollipop (5.0 and 5.1 combined), surging from 31.2 percent market share last month to 31.8 during a 7-day period ending on July 6, compared to build L’s 30.1 percentage points, down from 30.8 at the beginning of June.

In third place, ancient KitKat (version 4.4) lost a single percentage point this past month, still comfortably fending off the (super-) slowly rising Nougat delight. We’re talking a solid 5 percent+ gap that’s unlikely to be bridged by August, especially if OEMs continue to update devices to Marshmallow and delay unstable N makeovers.

But hey, crossing the 10-percent milestone is an achievement worth highlighting… a little. Android 7.0 Nougat alone has jumped to 10.6 from 8.9 percent last month, with 7.1 reporting its highest marginal growth yet, from 0.6 to 0.9 percent.

KitKat stands tall at 17.1 percent, despite turning four years old soon, the Jelly Bean trio (4.1 + 4.2 + 4.3) scores a hard to swallow 8.1 percent total, while Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread remain in circulation (barely), with 0.7 percent share each.

Originally released way back in August 2016, Nougat is about to get replaced at the top of the food chain, possibly needing another year or so to surpass Marshmallow and become the new old OS version to lead the usage rankings. Groovy!