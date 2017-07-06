Android

Presumed Sony Xperia X Compact follow-up benchmarked with 720p screen, Snapdragon 835

Contents
Advertisement

Remember how little we knew about the Xperia XZ Premium and XZs in advance of Sony’s spotlight-stealing MWC 2017 event back in February? Whatever the Japanese OEM is thinking of unveiling at IFA Berlin late next month, it was similarly enigmatic just a few weeks ago.

But we’re starting to believe that this year’s Xperia Compact-series release hasn’t been cancelled after all. Instead, the X Compact’s sequel might get pushed up from the company’s “premium standard” family to the full-on flagship line.

Otherwise, the G8441 furiously making the rumor rounds all of a sudden would be quite a mixed bag, with pretty great specs in tow overall, but also a terribly low-res screen… by high-end 2017 standards.

AnTuTu “model exposure” information includes a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with an Adreno 540 GPU on deck, a more than respectable 4GB RAM count, decent 32GB internal storage and an Android 8.0 version that’s so new not even Google Pixels have received it yet as a public OTA update.

Still, what’s with the 1280 x 720 pixel count of the mysterious G8441? Well, if the display indeed measures 4.6 inches in diagonal, like the original X Compact, or maybe even less, that’s not so bad. Besides, a 1080p upscaling option could make this by far the world’s sharpest pint-sized phone without taking a major toll on battery life.

Possibly dubbed Xperia XZ1 Compact (or just XZ Compact or XZ2 Compact or even Z2 Compact), the G8441 also features a pair of 8MP cameras, according to pre-release AnTuTu data. Wait, is that two rear-facing 8MP shooters or one on the back and one for selfies? Too soon to tell, although the former makes way more sense.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
AnTuTu
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, AnTuTu, Benchmarks, News, Rumors, Sony, Xperia X Compact, Xperia X2 Compact, Xperia XZ, Xperia XZ 2, Xperia XZ Compact, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZs
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).