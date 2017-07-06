A Podcast Five Years in the Making… | #PNWeekly 260

It’s just like the first episode all over again. We have on the people who started this podcast and all of the amazing discussion around it. Our Editor-in-Chief, Anton D. Nagy, Pocketnow founder Brandon Miniman and, of course, newly-turned Mr. Mobile, Michael Fisher.

We’re all a little older, a few more wrinkles, a little less hair (except for Michael’s luscious locks), but we’re all still producing and talking about tech. The faces have changed, the players have moved around, but we’re all still reporting the story.

Covering this week’s top news pieces, and taking a look back, join us for the five year anniversary of this podcast, so make sure your phaser banks are charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 1:15pm Eastern on July 6th, or check out the high-quality audio version (coming soon) right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 260

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guests

Anton D. Nagy

Brandon Miniman (XDA-Developers)

Michael Fisher (Mr. Mobile)

Sponsor

News

| OnePlus 5 flipped turned upside down

| Touch ID out, 3D facial scanning in for the iPhone 8

| If Bixby can’t even speak right, how can it have a speaker?

| Intermingling fates between Samsung, Apple and LG

| Nokia and Zeiss, together again?

| Jolla’s Sailfish OS sails onto the Sony Xperia X

| Rear screen phones and the Meizu PRO 7

