OnePlus 5 scores another round of ‘optimizations’, OnePlus 2 also gets a minor software update
The upside down “iPhone for Android fans” may have broken the world record for early post-launch controversies and bizarre functionality issues, but at the end of the day, both its software and hardware felt respectably smooth and extremely speedy since day one of our real-life testing.
Still, there’s always room for improvement in terms of Android system stability, and the OnePlus 5 just can’t stop getting (slightly) better in that particular department. We’ve already lost count of the minor OxygenOS updates rolled out to the contentious 5.5-incher within a measly couple of weeks of its official announcement, and that’s definitely a good thing.
The Chinese OEM’s proprietary Android-based platform is moving up to version 4.5.5 today, with a number of decent-sounding “optimizations” and always important bug fixes included in a 59MB over-the-air package.
Your Wi-Fi connectivity is “further improved”, voice calling should be “clearer” once you download and install the software update, video recording will drain less battery, and vibration intensity when receiving calls is “tuned to a gentler level.” As far as bugs go, Wi-Fi signal “consistently being displayed as weak” should no longer be a problem, and “certain apps not able to work under IPv6 network settings” have been fixed.
Meanwhile, for what it’s worth, the forgotten OnePlus 2 is bumped up to OxygenOS 3.5.9, finally getting VoLTE to function properly. Lousy consolation for leaving the two-year-old on Marshmallow evermore, but hey, it’s better than nothing at this point.