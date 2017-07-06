Motorola event hitting New York July 25

Contents
Advertisement

A GIF of a hallway laden in pulsing, bright colors beckons recipients of an invitation to a Motorola event, set for July 25 in New York City.

The hashtag, #hellomotoworld, indicates that the event will feature at least one product launch for the global market. It is not exactly clear if the Moto Z2 or the Moto Z2 Force will be featured — the latter of the pair may get picked up on AT&T and T-Mobile.

Prior reporting has pinned a Moto X4 and Moto M2 release for the fall. In the United States, Verizon has an exclusive agreement to carry the Moto Z2 Play.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Droid Life
Posted In
Uncategorized
Tags
Event, Lenovo, Moto M2, Moto X4, Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force, Motorola, News, Rumors, teaser
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.