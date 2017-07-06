Motorola event hitting New York July 25

A GIF of a hallway laden in pulsing, bright colors beckons recipients of an invitation to a Motorola event, set for July 25 in New York City.

The hashtag, #hellomotoworld, indicates that the event will feature at least one product launch for the global market. It is not exactly clear if the Moto Z2 or the Moto Z2 Force will be featured — the latter of the pair may get picked up on AT&T and T-Mobile.

Prior reporting has pinned a Moto X4 and Moto M2 release for the fall. In the United States, Verizon has an exclusive agreement to carry the Moto Z2 Play.