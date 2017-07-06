Huawei Mate 10 to utilize Japan Display’s 2:1 LCD

If the tick-tock cycle proves true again this year, we should expect a Mate 10 smartphone this fall to follow from the Huawei P10 on the market right now. As it is typically a phablet model, we could see a confluence of trends come upon this device, according to Weibo-known entity ichangezone and multiple industry sources.

Yesky reports that the device, to be released in October, will use Japan Display’s recently-released Full Active display, a 6-inch panel with that trendy 2:1 aspect ratio. Huawei’s semiconductor subsidiary, HiSilicon, will produce the top-tier Kirin 970 for the Mate 10.

Trailing behind the iPhone 8 announcement, word of 3D facial scanning and improved augmented reality will sound like a catch-up move, but as many expect shipping delays from Apple, we’ll be watching to see if Huawei can pull them off first and, more importantly, if it can pull them off better.