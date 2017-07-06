HTC is one of very few major tech companies out there that’s made a habit of releasing monthly revenue numbers in addition to more detailed quarterly and yearly financial reports.

This unusual business practice has unfortunately put a spotlight on the Taiwanese OEM’s increasingly precarious economic affairs way more often than Sony’s or LG’s, for instance. But things might be starting to turn around at long last, thanks mainly to a well-reviewed, well-liked U11 flagship phone.

The “squeezable” liquid glass 5.5-incher incredibly managed to surpass the all-time sales figures of both the HTC 10 and One M9 in just a few weeks on store shelves, no doubt crucially contributing to the company’s surging June proceeds.

Compared to the same month last year, the NT$6.89 billion posted by HTC now is up 8 percent, while a massive sequential growth of 52 percent speaks volumes about the astounding impact of the U11.

That’s right, HTC earned a modest NT$4.53 billion in May 2017, gaining no less than $2.46B the following month, which just so happened to see the first Edge Sense-sporting smartphone commercially rolled out stateside and across many other “international” markets.

Still, the promising June 2017 gross wasn’t enough to push the Q2 tally over numbers reported during last year’s second calendar quarter. Profits (or lack thereof) are also not in yet, and we can’t help but wonder how long will the U11 be able to keep up this solid box-office tempo. Until the Pixel 2 family comes out? Is the “Ocean Life” a hit in the making as well?