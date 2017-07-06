iOS

Fast AirPods shipping if you buy them on AT&T

We think it’s still quite ridiculous that Apple is charging $159 for the privilege of waiting six weeks to get some wireless EarPods in the post. Some retailers have even charged for the privilege of getting them quicker than in two months’ time. And that’s in the United States.

But if you want to get some AirPods for yourself in way less time for the same amount of cash, don’t fret — you can pick some up at AT&T. The Bluetooth buds are available at this hour for the same $159, though over here, standard 3-5 business day shipping is provided for free with an $15 option to take that down to as fast as 2 business days.

What also baffles the mind is how Apple really doesn’t acknowledge this ongoing crisis, but it’s not worth beating a mum horse, isn’t it.

