B&H also bundles discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 with keyboard in addition to S Pen

A $600 Android tablet is an extremely tough sell nowadays, even for those marketing masters and smartphone volumes dominators over at Samsung, what with new iPad Pros starting at just $50 more, and ever-intensifying Windows 10 detachable competition.

Thus, it made perfect sense for the Galaxy Tab S3 to get a nationwide $100 discount a couple of months after its US commercial debut, and we can’t say we’re shocked to already see a better deal offered by B&H Photo Video.

The marked-down price is the same, namely $499.99, but in addition to the actual slate, backed by a limited one-year warranty, and complimentary S Pen, you’re also receiving a nice POGO pin-connecting Book Cover Keyboard included in the five Benjamins.

Both the 9.7-incher and productivity-enhancing accessory are coated in a classic (and classy) black, with $0 tax collected outside NY and NJ, free shipping, but alas, “expected availability” currently listed at “7-14 business days.”

B&H promises “more” units are on the way, though you still want to hurry, as the promo officially ends on Saturday, July 8, at 11:59 pm ET.

Remember, the Galaxy Tab S3 has plenty of things going for it, from a beautiful HDR-ready Super AMOLED display with state-of-the-art 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution to Snapdragon 820 processing power, 4GB RAM, AKG-tuned quad speakers, adaptive fast charging support, that creativity-encouraging stylus, a sleek glass design and even top-notch 13/5MP cameras.

