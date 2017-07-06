Audio fixes coming for OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 video recording
While OnePlus has recognized that the OnePlus 5 has an issue with the audio in most camcorder situations, there was concern for OnePlus 3T owners — some of them also reported the same inverted channel capture problem.
In those cases, if you held your phone in landscape mode turned to the right, — most right-handed people would find that optimal with how the device is built — what would be the left-facing mic would record audio to the right channel of the stream and vice versa.
Well, a OnePlus representative has told Pocketnow that the fix will be in for both the 3T and 5.
“We are aware of this issue and we will be fixing it in an upcoming OTA,” a statement reads.
The OnePlus 5 received version 4.5.5 of OxygenOS over the air just yesterday while the OnePlus 3T got its bimonthly full update to 4.1.6 a few weeks ago.