No, you haven’t slipped into a coma and woken up in July 2018. It’s still the summer of 2017, and at least in theory, no one knows for sure how many iPhones will follow in the footsteps of the 7 and 7 Plus this year, and what type of display technology each version is supposed to use.

But none of that is stopping the usually reliable Nikkei Asian Review publication from citing anonymous “industry sources” as guaranteeing full-scale OLED screen adoption for next year’s iPhone 9 family.

The name is obviously not mentioned, and “tentative” plans remain subject to change, with Apple’s “record of tweaking product specifications and lineup along the way” making it impossible to be certain of anything so early in the handset’s R&D process.

What’s etched in stone is the Cupertino-based tech giant will do everything possible to secure as many OLED panels as Samsung and LG can bring forth to try to leave LCDs behind altogether in 2018. And yes, the idea is to release three iPhone models next year as well.

We’re guessing size will become the main differentiator if features like color contrast, flexibility and general sharpness are set to be shared between the iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and 8’s sequels. Or perhaps a top-of-the-line variant shall stand out with extra curves or even a full-on foldable design. The possibilities are endless, really, and we’ll probably hear all about each and every one after September.