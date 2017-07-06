Few details are being offered on high-end cinematography hardware maker RED’s first smartphone, but within the day it has started marketing it, the company has managed to splash hype up for what is to be a limited-run device, the HYDROGEN ONE Media Machine.

An Android device, the phone’s highlight feature is its 5.7-inch “holographic display” that is able to deliver on 2D, 3D and stereo 3D content through regular viewing as well as virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality platforms. RED also touts a special “H3O” algorithm for audio enhancements to deliver surround-like sound on a two-channel output.

The HYDROGEN will use a proprietary bus system — whether through the USB-C port on this device or another undisclosed one, we don’t know — for modular components to help it produce video and stills in custom .h4v holography files. The phone can also act as an interface and monitor for existing standard RED cameras. Users can place external media through a microSD card slot.

A power adapter kit and a unique gift accompany pre-orders at this stage. More accessories will be sold separately at a later date. Company founder Jim Jannard, sounding like he’s drawing bottles from a pet project wine cellar, wrote in the accompanying release for the device that:

Orders placed today will ship from my own personal first production batch. I can also assure you that after this initial release we will NOT be able to fill all orders on time due to display production limitations. We will NOT guarantee these prices at the time of release. Taxes and shipping not included in the price.

Speaking of, the RED HYDROGEN will cost US$1,195 in an aluminium trim and an extra $400 for a titanium build. Shipping is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.