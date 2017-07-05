Enough of the Vocaloids and enough of last year’s silicon. It seems that even without the Redmi Pro series going forward, Xiaomi still has work to do within the budget series as what appears to be leaked feature placards perhaps intended for a product page for the Redmi Note 5 have spread across Weibo.

It seems that this model will have variants featuring the newest mid-range Qualcomm chipsets, the Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 660 — the most noticeable difference between them being the CPU cores coming from ARM and in-house, respectively. You can take a gander at the other specifications above.

We should note that the 3,790mAh embedded battery mentioned here would fall short of the 4,100mAh unit included on the Note 4X, but the main consideration for the reduction in size was, well, the reduction in size — down to 7.5mm in thickness from 8.5mm.

Three variants will be offered, though we’ll want to fill in chipset details once the phone’s officially launched: