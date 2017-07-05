Android

Mid-range Redmi Note 5 splits between Snapdragon 660 and 630

Contents
Advertisement

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm SDM630 Snapdragon 630
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 508 GPU

Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU

[Rumored]

Screen Size

5.5 inches IPS
1080 x 1920 (~401 ppi)

[Rumored]

Memory

Rear: 16MP Sony IMX234
Front: 13MP (Samsung) w/ f/2.0 aperture

[Rumored]

Storage

3GB or 4GB options

[Rumored]

Camera/s

32GB or 64GB options

[Rumored]

Battery

3,790mAh non-removable
Quick Charge 3.0

[Rumored]

Enough of the Vocaloids and enough of last year’s silicon. It seems that even without the Redmi Pro series going forward, Xiaomi still has work to do within the budget series as what appears to be leaked feature placards perhaps intended for a product page for the Redmi Note 5 have spread across Weibo.

It seems that this model will have variants featuring the newest mid-range Qualcomm chipsets, the Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 660 — the most noticeable difference between them being the CPU cores coming from ARM and in-house, respectively. You can take a gander at the other specifications above.

We should note that the 3,790mAh embedded battery mentioned here would fall short of the 4,100mAh unit included on the Note 4X, but the main consideration for the reduction in size was, well, the reduction in size — down to 7.5mm in thickness from 8.5mm.

Three variants will be offered, though we’ll want to fill in chipset details once the phone’s officially launched:

  • 3GB RAM / 32GB storage: ¥1,200 ($177)
  • 4GB RAM / 32GB storage: ¥1,400 ($206)
  • 4GB RAM / 64GB storage: ¥1,500 ($220)
Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
15%
Like It
62%
Want It
8%
Had It
8%
Hated It
8%
Via
GSMArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, Leak, News, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 5, Rumors, Specs, weibo, Xiaomi
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.