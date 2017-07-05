Ever since the industry has been whispering on about Apple transitioning its iPhones from LCD onto OLED display technology, parts manufacturers have swung into gear by siphoning money to new production lines and factories. Foundry-makers are struggling to keep up.

Intelligence from TrendForce’s WitsView unit backs up that anecdotal claim as it sees evaporation machines from Canon subsidiary Tokki go off the production line and straight to priority customer Samsung Display. However, it still predicts that OLED displays will be in half of all smartphones by 2020.

WitsView believes that the impetus will be on Chinese display-makers in particular to make the shift away from LCD.

“BOE and Tianma even altered their fab plans, turning newly built facilities initially reserved for LTPS panel production into AMOLED panel fabs,” the company stated in a report.

As Apple sells anywhere around 200 million iPhones per year, that sort of volume can definitely change tides, but with Samsung having already taken a near-monopoly on the mobile OLED display market with self-fulfilling demand from its high-selling top-tier smartphones, it seems that Infinite Loop’s desires haven’t triggered an “Apple effect,” but are a catalyst of a trend that was already in (slow-)motion.

But with word that Apple has seeded money to LG Display to get dedicated plants for future iPhone displays, there’s some encouragement from smartphone OEMs to follow suit with Samsung and, eventually, Apple in implementing the change.