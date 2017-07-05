Android

T-Mobile ONE Plus price reportedly going up to $80 per month

Contents
Advertisement

One Sprint executive called the race to the bottom in service plan pricing “probably not” sustainable. And it seems that chip has hit T-Mobile square in the ONE.

T-Mobile employees have been spreading word across Reddit and the media that the T-Mobile ONE Plus plan, which has the equivalent features of the standard Verizon Unlimited Plan, will go up to that competing plan’s monthly rate of $80 from $75. The four-line rate would jump to $200 — that’s up against Verizon’s $180 family rate. You may keep in mind that T-Mobile wraps in government and network charges and also the fact that when ONE Plus was crowded in by an even more expensive ONE Plus International package, it weighed in at $85.

The standard T-Mobile ONE plan, at $70 per month, should remain untouched.

BGR notes that the Un-carrier has been nickeling and diming with fee increases for overseas calling, conference calling, so-called maintenance and network activation.

The move is expected to take hold tomorrow, July 6.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
BGR
Source
Reddit
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Windows
Tags
business, carriers, News, Pricing, Rumors, T-Mobile, T-Mobile One, T-Mobile One Plus, T-Mobile One Plus International, unlimited data, US, Verizon, Verizon Unlimited
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.