Nokia 6 security patch for July is out before Pixel and Nexus devices updated

Fast and pure Android (at least, as fast and pure as you can get it in China) seems to be working out pretty well for Nokia 6 users in Asia as the July 1 level Android security patch is now being sent over the air to users.

Google’s Android Developers blog usually gets updated at the 5th of every months with the list of vulnerabilities that have been patched in 1st of the month and supplementary 5th of the month updates, but even that has yet to be updated today. And if that hasn’t happened yet, well, you can forget about the Nexus and Pixel devices having been pushed the package.

Nokiapoweruser tipsters point out that the update to the Nokia 6 TA-1003 model has arrived in Hong Kong and Taiwan with Chinese units in line to get it next. The device is also one of the few from a third-party OEM to officially sport Android 7.1.1.

