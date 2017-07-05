Nokia 3, 5 and 6 Android smartphones finally get official UK price tags and firm release dates
Although HMD Global, the new “home of Nokia phones”, brings together more industry veterans than we can count in key leadership roles, also relying on Foxconn’s device-manufacturing expertise, the company effectively remains a startup, thus predictably finding it hard to meet rampant product demand.
The mid-range Nokia 6 smartphone, as well as the low-end 3 and 5 and even the “dumb” rebooted 3310 have gained great traction worldwide in recent months, forcing HMD to reconsider and revise release schedules several times already.
At long last, the 6 is up for pre-order stateside, and coming to the UK soon, this time for real, from a number of authorized retailers including Carphone Warehouse. Priced at £220 outright, the Full HD 5.5-incher will be preceded to British shores by the entry-level 3 and succeeded by the 5.2-inch Nokia 5.
Namely, you’re looking at firm August 2, July 12 and August 16 local launch dates, with the 3 and 5 setting you back £120 and $180 respectively. The two humbler handsets are slated for even wider UK rollouts, as nation-leading carrier EE throws its weight behind both affordable Androids, while Vodafone officially supports the 5-inch Nokia 3 only.
No wonder this took so long to properly arrange, with Amazon, Virgin Media, Argos and Tesco also part of the sanctioned retail channel for at least one of the three headline-grabbing devices. Unfortunately, the Nokia 3310 (2017) is still hard to come by in the UK, fresh delays pushing it to late July delivery from Amazon, for instance.