Although HMD Global, the new “home of Nokia phones”, brings together more industry veterans than we can count in key leadership roles, also relying on Foxconn’s device-manufacturing expertise, the company effectively remains a startup, thus predictably finding it hard to meet rampant product demand.

The mid-range Nokia 6 smartphone, as well as the low-end 3 and 5 and even the “dumb” rebooted 3310 have gained great traction worldwide in recent months, forcing HMD to reconsider and revise release schedules several times already.

At long last, the 6 is up for pre-order stateside, and coming to the UK soon, this time for real, from a number of authorized retailers including Carphone Warehouse. Priced at £220 outright, the Full HD 5.5-incher will be preceded to British shores by the entry-level 3 and succeeded by the 5.2-inch Nokia 5.

Namely, you’re looking at firm August 2, July 12 and August 16 local launch dates, with the 3 and 5 setting you back £120 and $180 respectively. The two humbler handsets are slated for even wider UK rollouts, as nation-leading carrier EE throws its weight behind both affordable Androids, while Vodafone officially supports the 5-inch Nokia 3 only.

No wonder this took so long to properly arrange, with Amazon, Virgin Media, Argos and Tesco also part of the sanctioned retail channel for at least one of the three headline-grabbing devices. Unfortunately, the Nokia 3310 (2017) is still hard to come by in the UK, fresh delays pushing it to late July delivery from Amazon, for instance.