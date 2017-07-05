Android

LG Q6 launch looks good for a go, at least in Poland, on July 11

Poland loves its smoked and grilled meats, but LG seems to be appealing to a different appetite.

A teaser poster utilizing the hashtag #LGBarbeQ has been circulating around local social media circles hinting at an event for July 11. An outright invitation to this event has also been leaked with an explicit call out to the LG Q6.

If you’re wondering what the Q6 is, Evan Blass of @evleaks fame has previously reported that to be the name of what a smaller LG G6 will come to market — an LG G6 mini, if you will. TechnoBuffalo claims that the device has a 5.4-inch display in the FullVision aspect ratio of 2:1. Other specs have yet to be revealed.

Perhaps we’ll be able to pick apart the Q6 in less than a week, but until then, we’d prefer to pick apart a pig.

