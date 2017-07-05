Android

A Grand Canyon of time: Google Home thinks Arizona is on the east coast

It’s the first summer for Google Assistant and, for some reason, it’s later in Arizona than you might’ve thought it was.

Google is aware of and working on an issue where time-based inquiries and tasks placed through the Google Home speaker in Arizona, which is on UTC -7:00 during Daylight Saving Time, are coordinated to UTC -4:00 — where New York is. An alarm for 6am in Phoenix would ring at 3am instead, for example.

A Google Home Help Forum thread was established on June 30, well off of when most of the rest of the nation converts their time in early March. An inquiry into Google web search brings up the correct time in Arizona.

