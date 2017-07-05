Android

Android security patches for July are up for Nexus, Pixel devices

Not to be outdone by the Nokia 6 in Hong Kong and Taiwan, but Google has finally put up factory images and OTA files featuring the July 5 level Android security patch for current eligible Nexus and Pixel devices (Nexus 6, 9, 5X, 6P, Player, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C).

The full Android Security Bulletin that was published this afternoon — linked below this story — details critical fixes to the media framework where malicious actors could use a special filetype to remotely execute code on a device that are on the July 1 level patch. More OEM-specific, component-based fixes appear on the July 5 patch with of Broadcom, HTC, MediaTek, NVIDIA and both open-source and closed-source elements from Qualcomm.

The Pixel and Pixel XL get a quadruple matrix of builds: one for Deutsche Telekom, one for T-Mobile specifically and for Project Fi carriers worldwide, another for Verizon and one more general build. Here are all the build versions per device:

Build numberAndroid VersionDevices
NJH47D7.1.2Pixel / Pixel XL
NHG47O7.1.2Pixel (Verizon) / Pixel XL (Verizon)
NKG47M7.1.2Pixel (T-Mobile + Project Fi) / Pixel XL (T-Mobile + Project Fi)
NZH54B7.1.2Pixel (Deutsche Telekom) / Pixel XL (Deutsche Telekom)
N2G48B7.1.2Nexus 6P / Nexus Player / Pixel C
N2G47ZA7.1.2Nexus 5X
N6F27H7.1.1Nexus 6
N4F27I7.1.1Nexus 9 (LTE)
N9F27F7.1.1Nexus 9 (Wi-Fi)
