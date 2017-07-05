As we count down to Amazon’s best attempt at replacing and predating the traditional Black Friday to Cyber Monday shopping extravaganza, the early Prime Day deals are already starting to pile up, threatening to leave you penniless way ahead of July 11.

Granted, you’ll need to buy a literal truckload of significantly discounted Echo Dot smart speakers in certified refurbished condition today to go broke, as both black and white 2nd generation models cost $29.99 for a very limited time.

That’s 30 bucks a pop, down from a list price of $44.99, and this “Prime Deal of the Day” is truly a one-of-a-kind affair. Previously, savings have never exceeded $7 or $8, even as far as pre-owned units were concerned. And don’t worry, you’re still getting a 90-day standard warranty, as well as a solemn promise of flawless functionality and no visible cosmetic defects, as long as you’re a Prime member.

Since the Echo Dot is substantially smaller than a “regular” Echo, it might be a good idea to purchase several copies for your kitchen, bedroom or even friends and family. It’s never too early to begin your Christmas stocking stuffer shopping, right? And speaking of, a bunch of super-affordable items are available exclusively for Alexa voice orders today, with many more in the pipeline over the next week or so. Smart Plugs, wireless lighting systems, movies, music albums, various sweets, Star Wars collectibles, you name it, Alexa can get them delivered in no time at special prices.