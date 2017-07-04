Russia gets mid-range ZTE Blade V7 plus
MediaTek MT6753
Octa-core (4x1.5GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x1.3GHz Cortex-A53)
ARM Mali-T720 MP3
5.2 inches S-IPS
1080 x 1920 (~424 ppi)
2.5D Glass
2GB RAM
16GB storage + microSD-expandable by up to 128GB
Rear: 13MP
Front: 5MP
2,540mAh non-removable
July 4th, 2017
136 grams
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
The dual-SIM ZTE Blade V7 plus follows on from its original “non-plus” model from last year in Russia with some positive and negative changes from then.
Helpix reports that the mid-range MediaTek chipset is a holdover as is the memory situation and the display. The battery hasn’t improved for a “plus” model” while the selfie camera actually dropped in resolution from 8 megapixels. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, though, something not on the Blade V7. Of course, we can’t forget about the inclusion of Android Marshmallow in 2017.
It’s a confusing release, indeed, and makes you wonder why ZTE would treat its neighbor market with kid gloves. We just hope that local pricing will keep conservative.