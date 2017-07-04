Android

Russia gets mid-range ZTE Blade V7 plus

Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6753
Octa-core (4x1.5GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x1.3GHz Cortex-A53)
ARM Mali-T720 MP3

Screen Size

5.2 inches S-IPS
1080 x 1920 (~424 ppi)
2.5D Glass

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

16GB storage + microSD-expandable by up to 128GB

Camera/s

Rear: 13MP
Front: 5MP

Battery

2,540mAh non-removable

Release Date

July 4th, 2017

Weight

136 grams

Operating System

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

The dual-SIM ZTE Blade V7 plus follows on from its original “non-plus” model from last year in Russia with some positive and negative changes from then.

Helpix reports that the mid-range MediaTek chipset is a holdover as is the memory situation and the display. The battery hasn’t improved for a “plus” model” while the selfie camera actually dropped in resolution from 8 megapixels. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, though, something not on the Blade V7. Of course, we can’t forget about the inclusion of Android Marshmallow in 2017.

It’s a confusing release, indeed, and makes you wonder why ZTE would treat its neighbor market with kid gloves. We just hope that local pricing will keep conservative.

