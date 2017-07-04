Russia gets mid-range ZTE Blade V7 plus

The dual-SIM ZTE Blade V7 plus follows on from its original “non-plus” model from last year in Russia with some positive and negative changes from then.

Helpix reports that the mid-range MediaTek chipset is a holdover as is the memory situation and the display. The battery hasn’t improved for a “plus” model” while the selfie camera actually dropped in resolution from 8 megapixels. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, though, something not on the Blade V7. Of course, we can’t forget about the inclusion of Android Marshmallow in 2017.

It’s a confusing release, indeed, and makes you wonder why ZTE would treat its neighbor market with kid gloves. We just hope that local pricing will keep conservative.