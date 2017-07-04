Quirky Meizu PRO 7 rear display spreads across Weibo

Chinese social network Weibo has been plastered with pictures of what’s likely to be the Meizu PRO 7 smartphone, a device that’s been depicted with an inset rear display. It seems that a prototype (or two) has been seen lit up mirroring what’s on the front display and even running a mini-game of Pac-Man.

The display will come right beneath the dual-camera system on the back as well as the dual-LED flash pod. It seems that the rest of the rear design end up being a hybrid between the antenna and brushed metal of the iPhone and the curved edges of the Galaxy S series. It may be used to display notifications as well as a limited device control interface.

The phone — which is said to launch on July 26, though no teaser has been provided just yet — will have to have a very coordinated Flyme UI and version 6 is supposed to provide that.

Via
mymeizuclub.ru
Source
Weibo
