For a mid-range Android phone priced at just $229 unlocked stateside (or $179.99 exclusively for Amazon Prime members with lockscreen offers and ads), the Nokia 6 is quite a head-turner.

Its HMD Global makers dedicated a large chunk of the handset’s US-introductory promotional material to talking up the “premium design”, including an intricate process of “seamless” aluminum unibody machining and anodizing, five different polishes for every manufactured unit and a stellar resulting combination of robustness, style and finesse.

Unfortunately, arguably the most stylish version of the Snapdragon 430-powered 5.5-incher is likely never coming to North America, also launching in extremely limited numbers elsewhere.

After the Arte Black model, many will probably find the Copper and Tempered Blue flavors the most delightful, with Matte Black and Silver decently eye-catching too, just not as charismatic. But alas, you’ll have to wait a while for those two charmers as well. Namely, until August 18 as far as the Copper is concerned, and “later this summer” if you’re feeling (Tempered) Blue.

Amazon has just unveiled the former’s estimated shipping date, though if you don’t hurry and pre-order the red-brown-ish Nokia 6 today, your particular ETA might get further pushed back or the e-tailer could even run out of inventory. Something tells us HMD doesn’t have millions of these babies just lying around and waiting for you to pull the trigger.