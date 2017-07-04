It’s no longer up for debate – the “squeezable” U11 marks an unconventional return to form for tech media darling HTC, ironically occurring mere months after the universally panned U Ultra release.

But in this day and age of frequently discounted “Infinity Display” Android flagships and outright affordable “Full Vision” hero phones, can the HTC U11 keep up its solid box-office pace with traditionally prominent bezels and minimal price reductions?

If not, at least we know a presumably much lower-cost “Ocean Life” is in the pipeline. According to a distinguished Twitter leaker and custom ROM developer, the impending 5.2-incher would support Edge Sense functionality, run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Sense 9.0 on top, and feature otherwise respectable but short of impressive specs.

Namely, 1080p screen resolution, Snapdragon 660 processing power, a pair of 16MP rear and 16MP front-facing cameras, Bluetooth 5.0 (that’s actually something special, mind you), 2600mAh battery capacity and USonic audio enhancements.

Sounds pretty much like a diminutive, slightly watered-down U11. Did someone say U11 mini? It’s a possibility, though the last time HTC used the suffix for a compact version of “One” of its flagships was back in 2014. Hence, we believe a U11 Play, U11 Lifestyle or even Desire 11 moniker are more likely to materialize in the coming weeks. But the point is an upper mid-range device with a lower price tag and the same “unique” frame gestures as the standard U11 is in the works, and that makes us happy.