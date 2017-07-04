AT&T GoPhone transitioning to AT&T Prepaid name

Target is now selling a refill card for AT&T Prepaid service, formerly branded as GoPhone. This is as AT&T is still using the GoPhone name for its own-brand prepaid cellular service.

On the AT&T subreddit, one /u/Stephen1108 posted a picture of a placard outside a store featuring the new name. AT&T GoPhone currently offers the 1GB, 6GB and unlimited data plans with the same amenities and limitations at the same prices that are on the bill for AT&T Prepaid, so this move looks to be just a gradual phase-in.

As AT&T Prepaid falls in line with brands like T-Mobile Prepaid and Verizon Prepaid, the Sprint Prepaid operation recently went the other way with Sprint Forward.

Keep in mind that even the subsidiary groups of these very big carriers have better deals and better names for prepaid.