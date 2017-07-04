Asus unveiled the first few ZenFone 3 models over a year ago, and although we understand the uniquely immersive ZenFone AR probably took a little more R&D effort than the usual Android flagship, waiting until September for the ZenFone 4 family still felt irritatingly excessive.

But surprise, surprise, the Asus ZenFone 4 Max is already out… in Russia of all places. Or perhaps we should say a ZenFone 4 Max, since the 3 Max came in two different versions last year, followed by a 3s Max in India this February.

As the ZC554KL model number suggests, this ZenFone 4 Max discreetly launched in the world’s largest country by surface area starting at the rough equivalent of $235 takes after the 5.5-inch ZC553KL in screen size, general specifications and build quality.

Only the new guy packs an even heftier 5,000 mAh battery, purportedly good for a whopping 46 days in standby mode, 40 hours of continuous 3G talk time or 22 hours of uninterrupted video playback.

That absolute beast merely needs 15 minutes of charging to keep the lights on during a marathon 3-hour phone call, and thanks to a suit of PowerMaster protective technologies, it promises to run nice and cool for up to 500 cycles, including when juicing up other devices.

But by no means is the ZC554KL a one-trick pony, also sporting a dual rear-facing camera with a “basic” 13MP sensor and secondary wide-angle lens, 8MP front shooter with LED flash and all sorts of selfie enhancements, up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, speedy fingerprint recognition, premium metal body and Android 7.0 Nougat software.

The 5.5-incher delivers Full HD resolution, tips the scales at 181 grams, measures 8.9 mm in thickness and features your choice of a Snapdragon 425 or 430 processor, obviously costing the aforementioned 14,000 rubles in an entry-level configuration, with the former SoC in tow, as well as a modest 2 gigs of RAM and 16 of storage. The other price tags are still unknown.