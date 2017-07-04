Android

ASUS recommits to ZenWatch Android Wear 2.0 updates

Contents
Advertisement

After a fuss was made about the lack of software updates on some major Android Wear hardware, ASUS has now gone trying again to reassure customers that it will be providing Wear 2.0 software to ZenWatch 2 and ZenWatch 3 owners.

The company sent brisk word to Wareable that it will roll out Android Wear 2.0 to ZenWatch 3 units from July 11 while the more avant-garde ZenWatch 2 will get two pulses spread across this month and early August.

The Taiwanese manufacturer blew past “early Q2” goals it set for itself to deliver on the packages over the air. Will it follow on its promise? We’ll get our first indications in just a week (or maybe less).

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Wareable
Posted In
Android, Wearables
Tags
Android, Android Wear, Android Wear 2.0, Asus, delays, News, Software Update, Update, ZenWatch 2, ZenWatch 3
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.