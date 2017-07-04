ASUS recommits to ZenWatch Android Wear 2.0 updates
After a fuss was made about the lack of software updates on some major Android Wear hardware, ASUS has now gone trying again to reassure customers that it will be providing Wear 2.0 software to ZenWatch 2 and ZenWatch 3 owners.
The company sent brisk word to Wareable that it will roll out Android Wear 2.0 to ZenWatch 3 units from July 11 while the more avant-garde ZenWatch 2 will get two pulses spread across this month and early August.
The Taiwanese manufacturer blew past “early Q2” goals it set for itself to deliver on the packages over the air. Will it follow on its promise? We’ll get our first indications in just a week (or maybe less).
