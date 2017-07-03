Xiaomi’s budget line may not get a Pro sequel as attention turns upstream to a phone that could potentially have a 2:1 display.

One well-known Weibo tech talker is floating out the idea of a Xiaomi X1 that could head out in lieu of a Redmi Pro 2. It seems that the Redmi Pro has been particularly difficult to turn out in the face of mass sales and that may have led to the decision to drop the phone — an internal conference presentation on the company’s in-house Surge S1 chipset reveals that the company will have no Redmi Pro phones in the near future.

So, what of this Xiaomi X1? Well, the phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, a dual-camera system featuring two Sony sensors (IMX362 and IMX386, both at 12 megapixels), a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, MIUI 9 and a 5.5-inch display.

From there, the possibilities diverge a bit. The display of the X1 could be in a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, which would mean that the fingerprint sensor would come in front of the device. But Xiaomi could also go the 2:1 route that’s becoming chic these days at full HD resolution. The fingerprint sensor would then move to the back.

Pricing would change around accordingly with memory SKUs changed up:

16:9 model: 4GB RAM/64GB storage – ¥1,999 or ¥2,299 | 6/128GB – ¥2,499 or ¥2,799

2:1 model: 6GB RAM/64GB – ¥2,299 | 6/128GB – ¥2,799

That would give us a range between $294 and $412 with today’s rates. It’ll be especially interesting since we see the predictions out there right now to think if Xiaomi were to price the “traditional” model at prices it would charge for the “modern” model. If the Xiaomi Mi 5c gets re-released with an S1 chip inside of it, than the pricing of a 16:9 X1 will be especially variable.

We’ll wait and see, though — the X1 is expected out this month with the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus.