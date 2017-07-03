Will the Moto M2 and Moto X4 be worth the wait?
We’re mounting mid-range Moto rumors at the mill on this moment before the American holiday and it seems like the Lenovo subsidiary is getting into autumn doldrums. But after the leaves come down, we should see a couple of pick-me-ups.
The first one we’ll address is the Moto M2 and a tweet from Motorola fan Andri Yatim splaying out the specifications.
#motorola #motoM2 to be available in more markets, with cutting edge @MediaTek processors, by OCT 2017. 5.5FHD, 4/6GB RAM + 32/64GB.
— Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) July 2, 2017
The original Moto M from last year traversed the globe with two different-brand processors and levels of openness for network carriage. While we’re sure that a 5.5-inch full HD display will be a constant, the memory potentials — 4 or 6 gigabytes of RAM and 32 or 64 of storage — and the choice of MediaTek processors may be a little more murky with availability details far from finalized.
Over to the Moto X4 and to VentureBeat where Evan Blass has followed up his initial reporting on its future availability on Google’s Project Fi virtual carrier operation with some figures and puzzle pieces.
While the vague “fourth quarter” market date sticks around, details as revealed by the above leaked picture could fall apart when faced with some new information.
The new Snapdragon 630 from Qualcomm featuring older Cortex cores will supposedly lead this charge and not the Snap 660 with the newer Kryo CPUs. Other bog standard parts include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a full HD display and a 3,000mAh battery. The cameras du jour feature 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors at the back (we don’t have confirmation of how the two will be purposed) and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
As is Motorola’s wont, a fingerprint sensor will be placed at the front of the Moto X4 with extended capacitive touch capabilities like quick launch functions and acting as a replacement navigation medium. There’s also IP68 resistance to the particulate and liquid elements.
To stress, both phones have fourth quarter due dates, so we may have a while yet to start caring intensely for some Lenovo dice rolls.