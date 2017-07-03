Android

Will the Moto M2 and Moto X4 be worth the wait?

We’re mounting mid-range Moto rumors at the mill on this moment before the American holiday and it seems like the Lenovo subsidiary is getting into autumn doldrums. But after the leaves come down, we should see a couple of pick-me-ups.

The first one we’ll address is the Moto M2 and a tweet from Motorola fan Andri Yatim splaying out the specifications.

The original Moto M from last year traversed the globe with two different-brand processors and levels of openness for network carriage. While we’re sure that a 5.5-inch full HD display will be a constant, the memory potentials — 4 or 6 gigabytes of RAM and 32 or 64 of storage — and the choice of MediaTek processors may be a little more murky with availability details far from finalized.

Over to the Moto X4 and to VentureBeat where Evan Blass has followed up his initial reporting on its future availability on Google’s Project Fi virtual carrier operation with some figures and puzzle pieces.

While the vague “fourth quarter” market date sticks around, details as revealed by the above leaked picture could fall apart when faced with some new information.

The new Snapdragon 630 from Qualcomm featuring older Cortex cores will supposedly lead this charge and not the Snap 660 with the newer Kryo CPUs. Other bog standard parts include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a full HD display and a 3,000mAh battery. The cameras du jour feature 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors at the back (we don’t have confirmation of how the two will be purposed) and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

As is Motorola’s wont, a fingerprint sensor will be placed at the front of the Moto X4 with extended capacitive touch capabilities like quick launch functions and acting as a replacement navigation medium. There’s also IP68 resistance to the particulate and liquid elements.

To stress, both phones have fourth quarter due dates, so we may have a while yet to start caring intensely for some Lenovo dice rolls.

Via
GSMArena
Source
VentureBeat
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Google, Leaks, Lenovo, Moto M2, Moto X4, Motorola, News, Project Fi, release date, Rumors, Specs
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.