Samsung Galaxy S8 mini with decent specs, iPhone 8 predictions & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the iPhone SE and all other iPhone 7 variants in Best Buy if you go for Sprint. Then we talk about the OnePlus 5 and how that whole Jelly problem might actually gain more traction. Marketshare stats follow as we learn which phones sold most and which ones flopped in the US. KGI follows as we learn that the iPhone 8 might not bring all the things that we’ve seen on leaks. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy S8 mini, even if this time, we hear that it won’t be a slouch in specs.

All this and more after the break.

Best Buy is essentially paying you to get Sprint’s iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus also heavily discounted
OnePlus 5 display not the only thing upside down — the audio is, too
LG G6 flops, iPhones bounce back, Galaxy S8 going strong in US smartphone sales report for June
KGI’s top ten iPhone 8 predictions include record slim bezels, 3D face scanner, no in-screen Touch ID
A wild Samsung Galaxy S8 mini rumor appears, Snapdragon 821 and 5.3-inch screen in the cards

