How ironic would it be if Sony abandoned its critically acclaimed family of Compact flagship smartphones the same year Samsung and LG bring back diminutive versions of their latest Galaxy S and G-series heroes respectively?

Very, though of course, the Galaxy S8 mini is far from guaranteed, and that purported LG G6 mini several credible sources vouch for may technically be dubbed Q6. Also, before you get excited about the prospect of a 5.3-inch GS8 squeezed into a conventional 4.7-inch or so body, keep in mind that S7 mini and S6 mini rumors were similarly strong back in the day.

Possibly stronger, as this is the first time we’re hearing the Galaxy S8 mini name mentioned in a speculative news report anywhere in the world. Chinese media “expects” the slim-bezeled phone to debut in Korea at some point before making its way internationally, retaining the 4GB RAM of regular and plus-sized S8 editions.

Instead of a sizzling hot Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 processor, this would pack an aging Snapdragon 821 silicon, according to insiders, while cutting the 64GB internal storage space in half.

But you probably shouldn’t hold your breath for an extremely affordable price point, with a magical 12MP rear-facing camera and super-advanced iris recognition likely to be shared by the S8, S8+ and S8 mini. No words on the resolution of that 5.3-inch “Infinity Display”, battery capacity or other make-or-break factors. It’s okay, we’ll wait.