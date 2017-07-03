When Amazon unveiled its five new Prime Exclusive smartphones last week, we didn’t pay much attention to the Moto E4, both because Lenovo had already unveiled the modest 5-incher a couple of weeks before and due to its overall humble specs compared to the Nokia 6 or Alcatel Idol 5S.

But now that the E4 is actually up for grabs and shipping stateside, it’s worth highlighting exactly what you’re getting here at a ridiculously low price from Motorola, Amazon, Republic Wireless, Ting and Verizon.

Pretty extensive retail network for an ultra-affordable Android with 720p screen resolution, eh? If you’re wondering which of the above will cut you the best deal, that’s probably WiFi-first carrier Republic Wireless.

In addition to Sprint and T-Mobile cellular support, the industry disruptor touts complete freedom for its customers, letting you take your phone to another operator whenever, however. Still, its technically unlocked Moto E4 only costs $99, with Clear Choice plans as cheap as $15 a month.

Meanwhile, Amazon also charges $99 for a GSM and LTE-compatible E4 with no strings attached… apart from lockscreen “offers and ads” for Prime subscribers. Everyone else needs to pay $130, with truly no strings attached and total network freedom, just like folks shopping at Ting or straight from Motorola.

Finally, don’t forget about Verizon’s $70 prepaid offer. In terms of specs and features, you’re looking at a respectable quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD card slot, fingerprint recognition, 8/5MP cameras, 2800 mAh battery and Android 7.1 Nougat software. Not too shabby for a measly Benjamin?