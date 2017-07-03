Ultra-low-cost Moto E4 starts shipping from Amazon, Republic Wireless, Ting and Motorola
When Amazon unveiled its five new Prime Exclusive smartphones last week, we didn’t pay much attention to the Moto E4, both because Lenovo had already unveiled the modest 5-incher a couple of weeks before and due to its overall humble specs compared to the Nokia 6 or Alcatel Idol 5S.
But now that the E4 is actually up for grabs and shipping stateside, it’s worth highlighting exactly what you’re getting here at a ridiculously low price from Motorola, Amazon, Republic Wireless, Ting and Verizon.
Pretty extensive retail network for an ultra-affordable Android with 720p screen resolution, eh? If you’re wondering which of the above will cut you the best deal, that’s probably WiFi-first carrier Republic Wireless.
In addition to Sprint and T-Mobile cellular support, the industry disruptor touts complete freedom for its customers, letting you take your phone to another operator whenever, however. Still, its technically unlocked Moto E4 only costs $99, with Clear Choice plans as cheap as $15 a month.
Meanwhile, Amazon also charges $99 for a GSM and LTE-compatible E4 with no strings attached… apart from lockscreen “offers and ads” for Prime subscribers. Everyone else needs to pay $130, with truly no strings attached and total network freedom, just like folks shopping at Ting or straight from Motorola.
Finally, don’t forget about Verizon’s $70 prepaid offer. In terms of specs and features, you’re looking at a respectable quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD card slot, fingerprint recognition, 8/5MP cameras, 2800 mAh battery and Android 7.1 Nougat software. Not too shabby for a measly Benjamin?