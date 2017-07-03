Android

LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE goes official in Korea with focus on affordability and incredible portability

Like Huawei’s MediaPad family, Lenovo Tabs and Asus ZenPads, LG’s G Pad roster mainly includes low-cost, mid-end Android slates that defy market trends and statistics, enjoying decent success both in the OEM’s homeland and stateside.

Traditionally, G Pads are first unveiled in Korea, then rapidly expanded to one or two US carriers with LTE connectivity in tow. We’re expecting that to be the case of the LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE too, which could well follow in the footsteps of T-Mobile and AT&T’s G Pad X 8.0.

For the time being, the 8-inch G Pad IV is exclusive to the OEM’s own domestic network, LG U+, fetching KRW 352,000, or around $305. But since America’s top “Un-carrier” currently sells the compact third-gen Android tablet at $240 outright, we’re ready to bet the farm on a similar price point for the sequel.

After all, last year’s middling specs are barely upgraded, with an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor replacing the 615 silicon, the same old (more than respectable) 1920 x 1200 screen resolution on deck, alongside 2GB RAM and a teeny-tiny 3,000 mAh battery.

That’s even smaller than the 5.7-inch G6’s juicer, though the LG G Pad IV is also thinner, at 6.9 mm, and incredibly lightweight for its display size (290 grams, equivalent to a small local Coke can).

Other average-sounding features include 5MP rear and 5MP front cameras, 32GB internal storage space, microSD support, Android 7.0 Nougat software, Bluetooth 4.2, Easy Mode and Knock Code functionality.

Source
LG Korea
