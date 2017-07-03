Who’s ready for a massive new dump of inside information about Apple’s three next-gen iPhones expected out this fall to properly celebrate the wildly successful product family’s tenth anniversary?

Well, ready or not, famous (or is that infamous?) KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo spills his top ten iPhone 8-related predictions today, reiterating many existing rumors and guesses floating around the interwebs, confirming a few theories, debunking others and adding a couple of fresh tidbits in the mix.

First and foremost, while the names are still far from guaranteed, it’s pretty much etched in stone that a 5.8-inch (“function area” included) OLED model and 4.7/5.5-inch LCD duo will roll out by the end of the year.

The super-highly anticipated “full-screen” iPhone 8 or X should offer the “highest screen-to-body ratio of any smartphone currently available worldwide”, according to Kuo, which means whatever bezel (or “notch”) is left, it can’t exceed 14 percent or so of the front panel.

Unfortunately, KGI’s sources don’t think the handheld’s “virtual” home button will support fingerprint recognition. If that’s the case, and Apple, like Samsung, can’t implement an under-glass sensor, the Touch ID scanner could move to the back or vanish altogether.

A “3D” face reader is therefore a sure thing, alongside “improved selfie quality”, 3GB RAM and storage options ranging from 64 to 256GB. The entry-level 4.7-inch iPhone 7s will probably settle for a single rear-facing camera and 2 gigs of memory, with Lightning ports across the board and “embedded USB-C power delivery IC for higher charging efficiency.”

Despite likely launching in fewer hues than LCD variants, the OLED flagship is only predicted to ramp up production in the October – November window, trailing its cousins to stores after simultaneously debuting to the public in September. Hence, LCD models could account for roughly half of the 80 to 85 million new iPhones Apple is tipped to ship this year.